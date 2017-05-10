Kwaw Kese challenges Samini and Shatta Wale

Entertainment of Wednesday, 10 May 2017

Hiplife artiste, Emmanuel Botchway, known by his stage name Kwaw Kese, has revealed that artiste beefing is a healthy thing in the music industry.

His comment comes on the back of his feature on Shatta Wale’s ‘Allo Life’, produced by Williesbeatz which appeared to be a surprising hit song to many considering the fact that the two are known to be rivals in the music industry.

The two are alleged to be having a turf war over the “King of the Street” title since Shatta’s come back and rebranding. He used to be Bandana before he rebranded as Shatta Wale.

Kwaw Kese later slammed Shatta Wale after he broke the news of his alleged $1 million mansion.

“Any Ghanaian musician who claims he has a one-million-dollar house or mansion is a liar. If I buy a house worth that amount, the person I bought it from is there to confirm or deny it. I have a mansion and I can tell you what a one-million-dollar mansion looks like,” he said.

But the CEO of Madtime Entertainment speaking on the Adom FM’s Kasahari Level with host Pope Skinny says its time they brought an end to the beef and made money out of it hence their collaboration.

“The game is showbiz, that is, ‘show’ and ‘business’. We are done with the show part of the game so what we are doing now is the business part of the game,” he emphasized.

He added that beefs keep artistes on their toes and enable them learn and write more to counter their opponent. Abodam explained how the Allo life song came into existence.

“Shatta Wale called me that school ‘poppy’, let’s end the misunderstanding among our fans with some track, so he sent me the beat and I rode on,” he revealed.

He challenged Samini and Shatta Wale to bring something out of their beef if really their beef is over.