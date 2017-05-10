KP Boateng gunning for Las Palmas player of the season award

Sports News of Wednesday, 10 May 2017

Ghanaian midfielder Kevin Prince Boateng is in line to be named the best player of the season for La Liga side Las Palmas following his stupendous performance in the season.

Kevin, 30, joined The Yellows at the beginning of the season and has since been the most influential player for the La Liga side.

The former AC Milan midfielder is the top scorer of The Yellows with 10 goals from 27 appearances in all competitions this season.

Kevin’s impressive run this season has shot him up as he competes for the player of the season award with Jonathan Viera.

Fans of the club will be allowed to choose the player of the season through a voting system which will be announced soon as the season ends.