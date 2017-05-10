Kotoko to appoint Steve Pollack as new head coach

Sports News of Tuesday, 9 May 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-05-09

Steve Pollack

The management of Asante Kotoko have resolved to hand the position of head coach to Steve Pollack according to a report by kickgh.com.

According to the website the English man will be handed the job on a short term deal and will sit to discuss renewal at the end of the season depending on performance.

GHANAsoccernet.com cannot independently verify the news at this point but Kotoko have been on a hunt for a new coach following the termination of Dzravko Logurasic’s contract six weeks ago.

“Kotoko is a big club and as a coach or a player you always want to test yourself at the high level, am ready for the test” Coach Pollack told Kumasi based Abusua FM

“Am happy for the new job and I will be in Kumasi this evening or tomorrow to start work and hope to turn things around”

The Porcupine Warriors lost to Great Olympics over the weekend and the center can not hold now in Kumasi which is Ghana’s second largest city.