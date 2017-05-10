Kotoko can still win the league – Steve Polack

Sports News of Wednesday, 10 May 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-05-10

Coach Steve Polack <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=148854474326431"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/1494450237_47_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Newly appointed coach of Asante Kotoko Steve Polack believes the club can bounce back from their slump to clinch the Ghana Premier League title.

The Porcupine Warriors started the campaign brightly by collecting seventeen points from their first seven games, but their form has hit a snag as they have gone seven games without a win which has resulted in the their slip on the league standings from fifth to eighth position.

The club have therefore, swooped for former Berekum Chelsea technical director Steve Polack to help turn their fortunes in the campaign and will be assisted by interim coach Frimpong Manso.

According to the English gaffer, mathematically the club still have a greater chance of beating off their poor season to emerge champions.

“It’s not too late, Kotoko can still win the league. I want the supporters to have faith and patience,” Polack told Kumasi based Abusua FM.

Polack’s first game in charge of the team will be against Tema Youth in the last match of the first round at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday.