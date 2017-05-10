KNUST alumnus to award best student entrepreneur

Entertainment of Tuesday, 9 May 2017

A young business entrepreneur has instituted an awards scheme to reward the best student entrepreneur at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

The award, “The K.C. Amese Award” established by Kormi Courage Amese, a former KNUST student and Co-Founder of Bluevyne Limited, an Accra-based startup publishing company will be given to the best graduating student who do not only excel with the highest grades but also to the one who have started practical entrepreneurial ventures in their own small way.

Announcing the award scheme at the Entrepreneurship Graduation ceremony held by the university last week, Mr Amese who is also a former student of the institution said the “winner will receive a plaque, a cash prize, automatically become my mentee and directly benefit from my business network”.

“My goal is to help inculcate innovative entrepreneurial skills and confidence in our younger generation and also curb the high rate of youth unemployment in Ghana,” Mr Amese said.

According to the young publisher, he had a discussion with the university’s Publishing Department about sponsorship programme for the students hence the award which is aimed at boosting the entrepreneurial confidence in students.

He stated “My relationship with this august institution and specifically the Department of Publishing Studies officially commenced in 2005 when I gained admission to study publishing. The first four years were tedious as I needed to make good grades and learn the trade of publishing.

However, the last 5 years of this relationship has taken a new turn, where trailblazers like myself who benefitted from this esteemed institution are given the opportunity to share our continuous success stories to motivate students and appreciate lecturers alike.

Since 2013, Mr Amese has had the privilege to participate in a series of entrepreneurship lectures & events organized by the Department as a guest of honor or resource person.

Mr Amese congratulated the graduating students and urged them to go out t and follow their passion and continuously explore new opportunities to make a difference.

The ceremony was chaired by Edward Appiah, Vice Dean, Faculty of Art and attended by Abba Brew- Hammond, Head of Department, Dr Owusu Ansah, Head of Department of the KNUST School of Business (KSB) and Ms Joan Benson Nkansah Ntim, the winner of the maiden award who is the founder of the Belle Bijou Foundation which organizes free literacy and health screening programs for the less privileged in society.