Kasapreko wins Brand of the Year award





Leading Ghanaian-owned beverage manufacturer Kasapreko Company Limited and its Founder Dr Kwabena Adjei last weekend took home two coveted awards at the recent Ghana Manufacturing Awards held in Accra.

Kasapreko was adjudged the Brand of the Year while the company’s Founder and Group Chairman Dr Kwabena Adjei was crowned with the Lifetime Achievement Award on the night.

The Marketing Manager for Kasapreko, Gerald Bonsu, expressed gratitude for the recognition and also thanked organizers for putting together the award scheme which celebrates companies and individuals that exhibit excellence in Ghana’s manufacturing industry.

Mr. Bonsu stated that the company’s hard work, innovation and growth exhibited over the past two decades have brought about these awards.

“We have made a remarkable footprint throughout our journey in becoming a total beverage company. Our efforts have always been to satisfy the changing needs of our consumers. We dedicate these awards to all our stakeholders and our consumers for supporting us,” Mr. Bonsu said.

Kasapreko has boosted its factory production lines with an investment of about $70 million, a bold move lauded by industry and manufacturing experts to create more jobs in the Ghanaian economy.

As a pioneer of the bitters market, Kasapreko which is now a total beverage company, produces first class brands using authentic traditional blends and world class technology in an environmentally responsible manner to satisfy customers.