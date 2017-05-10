Juventus reach final





Juventus secured their place in the final of the Champions League on Tuesday after beating Monaco 2-1 in their semi-final second leg to win the tie 4-1 on aggregate.

After their 2-0 win in last week’s first leg, goals from Mario Mandzukic and Dani Alves put the Italians out of sight before the interval.

Teen sensation Kylian Mbappe pulled one back in the second half for Monaco, but Juventus go through to a second final in three seasons, where they will meet either Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid in Cardiff on June 3.