Joselyn Dumas craves for ‘Kumawood’ role

Curvy Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas has confessed she would love to act in Kumawood movies but says nobody is giving her roles.

The beautiful actress, who is known for her physical attractiveness, is not happy about being sidelined by Kumawood moviemakers.

Joselyn disclosed in an interview on Accra-based Peace FM that she has shown a lot of interest in Kumawood movies but nobody is giving her roles.

She went further to state that she had spoken to fellow actress Nana Ama McBrown several times on landing roles in local movies but she feels producers do not consider her when planning their films.

According to her, no producer from Kumawood has even attempted to call her for her to reject it. She said she has been knocking on the doors of Kumasi movie producers but nothing positive comes out of it.

“There is a guy called Ike who gets deals from Kumawood and anytime he mentions my name when this opportunity comes, they give him an excuse so I get sidelined there.

“It breaks my heart because I speak Ga and Twi and I want people to know another side of me many people do not know.

“All this is because of a perception out there that we think Kumawood is not good but that is not true at all.”