JB Danquah’s ghost haunts family

Family of late Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North constituency, Joseph Dankwa Adu has made a passionate appeal to the government to re-open fresh investigations into the murder of the MP.

Spokesperson for the late MP’s family, Kwaku N. Solomon said members of the family have been hearing screams and other strange noise which they believe are made by the late MP.

They therefore want government to take swift action to reduce what they described as the heaviness in the family.

“JB Danquah has been buried but I can say that the family members are still having sleepless nights from the MP. He wants justice to prevail and want those behind his killing be put behind bars and rot. We want Nana Addo to give us justice and allow fresh investigations to be opened” he said on Accra based Okay fm.

The family on April 25, 2017 had the opportunity to present a petition to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Flagstaff House, Accra and it was received by the Deputy Chief of Staff, Abu Jinapo at his office.

In the said petition, the family is requesting the president to consider to reopen a fresh investigations into the circumstances leading to the untimely death of Hon. J. B. Danquah-Adu.

Meanwhile, an Accra High Court has set 16 May 2017 for selection of jurors for the trial of Daniel Asiedu and Vincent Bossu, accused of murdering Abuakwa North MP JB Dankwa-Adu.

The suspects have since denied murdering the late legislator.

But the Bretuo family at Old Tafo in the Eastern Region maintained that government must make sure to set the precedent of intolerance for violent acts against citizens of the country and even more importantly for its own members.

“We must all make sure that this is a case which comes to a close and that the true perpetrators are brought to light with accuracy and immediacy, with the use of the truth, the facts and the evidence” Kwaku Solomon noted.

