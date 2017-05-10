It’s senseless to watch Kumkum Bhagya at the expense of Kumawood movies – Opambour

Entertainment of Wednesday, 10 May 2017

Rev. Dr. Ebenezer Adarkwah Yiadom popularly known as Prophet 1 or better still Opambour has fire shots at Ghanaians concerning their attitude to the distaste of made-in-Ghana products, goods and services.

The founder and leader of Ebenezer Miracle Worship Centre was on Sunday (7th May, 2017) live on Prophet 1 television shared his sentiments on pertinent issues that are killing the progress of Ghana when he was interviewed by Osofo Chief.

The self-acclaimed nation prophet was pissed-off concerning why miracles performed by Ghanaian men of God are attributed to evil sources. However, when European prophets perform the same miracle, it becomes an unprecedented achievement to Ghanaians.

To him, he can’t figure out a single miracle he has not performed since he started his pastoral ministry. But Ghanaians have pretended as if they’ve not heard or seen the wonderful things he is doing.

When asked about his view on the rampant telenovelas that are circulating on our major television stations, he lamented and described the influx of soap opera as unfortunate.

According to the nation Prophet, the so called Kumkum Bhagya is causing a lot of problems in marriages. Simply put, majority of Ghanaian women who are addicted to Kumkum Bhagya will finish watching the segment before they’ll prepare food for their husbands or give them the needed attention and care.

He opined that, the influx of telenovelas are killing our movie industry especially Kumawood. To him, we have finest movie actors and actresses in Kumasi who are willing to produce movies to portray our rich cultural heritage.

Sadly, after incurring huge cost to shoot movies, Ghanaians have decided not to buy them but rather telenovela with archaic story lines. He added that there’s a serious devil at work among Ghanaians for embracing everything white as good.

Prophet 1 humorously concluded that, our people have developed a serious distaste to local goods to the extent that our men no longer loves Ghanaian ladies but Cote d’Ivoire, Nigeria, China and the likes. Maybe, he was making references to Elikem Kumordzie and Chris Attoh who are married to Zimbabwean and Nigerian ladies respectively.