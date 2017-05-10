I’m the best Ghanaian footballer of all time – George Alhassan

Sports News of Wednesday, 10 May 2017

Former Black Stars striker George Alhassan has declared himself as Ghana’s greatest footballer of all time.

According to the ex-Accra Great Olympics goal machine, he has done more than enough to deserve this accolade.

Speaking on Happy FM’s Anopa Bosuo Sports, the legendary attacker argued that after winning two Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) trophies as a player, two goal king accolades in Ghana as well as AFCON top score makes him the over-riding favourite.

“I am undoubtedly Ghana’s best player of all time. I’m giving myself this accolade based on what I’ve achieved as a footballer. I have won the AFCON twice and I was top scorer for the 1982 edition. I have also won the top scorer in Ghana twice so when all these laurels are put together, I stand tall as Ghana’s best player of all time.” George Alhassan said on ‘Where are they?’, a segment on Anopa Bosuo Sports.

George Alhassan played for Accra Great Olympics before moving to gabon to play for FC 105. He then moved on to South Korea to play for Hyundai Horangi FC.

He was part of the Black Stars squads that won the 1978 and 1982 Africa Cup of nations.