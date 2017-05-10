I tried to get Sulley Muntari return to the Black Stars – Nii Lante

Sports News of Wednesday, 10 May 2017

Former Minister of Sports Hon. Nii Lante Vanderpuye has revealed that he tried negotiating with the GFA to ensure the return of suspended Ghana international Sulley Muntari.

Muntari along with Kevin Prince Boateng were indefinitely suspended from the team after the infamous incident at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

The midfielder was sent home after what the GFA termed as an ‘unprovoked physical attack’ on GFA executive member Mr Moses Armah hours before the Black Stars final group game against Portugal.

Hon. Nii Lante Vanderpuye says he never held Muntari responsible for the incidents in Brazil and wants to see the midfielder back in the team.

“If you listen to him carefully, he is not the one to be blamed for the events in Brazil. He is someone who believes in the right thing being done, and believes in respect for all.

I’ve known Sulley Muntari since his days with Liberty Professionals. So as a son, I know who he is and it’s a pity he’s misunderstood.

I initiated moves to get him back into the national team, because he is the sort of player that can inspire the young ones coming up,” he said.

Muntari has recently been the subject of a huge racial debate, when he was booked and banned for one match by the Italian FA for reporting racial chants against him to the referee. The ban was subsequently overturned, and FIFA are set to investigate the Italian FA’s handling of the situation.