I enjoy controversy – Akufo-Addo

General News of Wednesday, 10 May 2017

Source: dailyguideafrica.com

2017-05-10

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=148854474326431"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/1494440757_256_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

President Akufo-Addo yesterday revealed another part of him that perhaps many Ghanaians may not know; he says he relishes controversy.

Speaking at the launch of ‘Ghana’s Pride & Glory’ authored by veteran lawyer Aidoohene Chinbuah, the president indicated, “As you all know, I’m somewhat of a historian myself – at least to the extent to which a person whose every pronouncement on our history provokes passionate controversy – can be said to be a historian,” drawing applause from the gathering.

Interestingly, even though some consider being controversial a negative attribute, President Nana Akufo-Addo said, “But I relish it.”

Reason

“Controversy and passion are illuminating; they are lights on the path for the truth and that has to be the goal.”

“A. B. [the author of the book] with his characteristic and idiomatic style and sense of humour, has made an important contribution to the search for understanding; and I came here to make this statement: he’s revealed many insights into the personalities of so many Ghanaians who are the subject of this brilliant brief biographies whose lives are deeply woven into the fabric of our history.”

President Akufo-Addo, who bought the first copy of the book for GH¢10,000 indicated, “My presence here should not surprise anyone who knows the author, A.B. Chinbuah; A.B., to all of us his friends.”

He described the author as a colleague and good friend whom he applauded for having written what he described as an excellent and informative book.

Nana Akufo-Addo, therefore, declared total support for lawyer Chinbuah and his work, saying, “The work is important; it is a contribution to the understanding of how we came to be where we are and of the people from all walks of life, backgrounds, who helped shape that process.”

Honour

Lawyer Aidoohene Chinbuah could not hide his joy for the president’s decision to honour the invitation he extended to him for the launch of his book.

He recalled how he almost turned down advice from friends and family members for him to invite Nana Akufo-Addo to launch the book for him, because he knew the president has an obviously busy schedule and the bureaucratic protocol that he (Chinbuah) would have to go through to get the number one citizen of the land to attend the event was quite unthinkable, let alone getting him to launch the book.

“Initially, I recalled asking himself- how can I go to the Flagstaff House with my broken legs…?”

But after a careful consideration, the veteran lawyer said he considered the suggestion and extended an invitation to the president.

He said, “You wouldn’t believe it; when we wrote to him, within three days an answer had come,” amidst loud applause.

Shocking Effect

“I was so flabbergasted and tantalized,” Lawyer Chinbuah said, throwing the entire hall into an uncontrollable laughter.

The respected lawyer could not but exclaim, “Ei! This is a new dawn; a new era.”

He concluded, “Honestly, your Excellency, you are doing well.”

Lawyer Chinbuah therefore thanked him for the honour done him.