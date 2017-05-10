I don’t share money on social media, contact Nicki Minaj – Yvonne Nelson tells fan

Entertainment of Wednesday, 10 May 2017

Over the weekend, American sultry rap artist, Nicki Minaj, offered to help pay the tuition and student loan of some of her fans on social media – www.entertainmentgh.com can state!

Well, a fan of Yvonne Nelson felt it may have been a ‘Celebrity benevolent weekend’, so, he tried his luck on Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson – and the response was not a palatable one.

The actress went on to explain that, she doesn’t share money on social media. Unlike Nicki, she rather empowers her fans.