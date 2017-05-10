I don’t share money on social media, contact Nicki Minaj – Yvonne Nelson tells fan

Entertainment of Wednesday, 10 May 2017

Source: entertainmentgh.com

Over the weekend, American sultry rap artist, Nicki Minaj, offered to help pay the tuition and student loan of some of her fans on social media – www.entertainmentgh.com can state!

Well, a fan of Yvonne Nelson felt it may have been a ‘Celebrity benevolent weekend’, so, he tried his luck on Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson – and the response was not a palatable one.

The actress went on to explain that, she doesn’t share money on social media. Unlike Nicki, she rather empowers her fans.

