I am not involved in galamsey – Ofosu Ampofo

Samuel Ofosu Ampofo is a former Minister for Local Government and Rural Development.

The Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Samuel Ofosu Ampofo has categorically denied claims by the Okyeman Youth Association, a youth group associated with Akyeman, that Galamsey was introduced to the Eastern Region during his tenure as the Eastern Regional Minister from 2009 to 2011.

He also went ahead to fault the credibility of the group.

He asserts that his contributions to fighting Galamsey in the Eastern region is ‘unparalleled’.

In fact “The okyehene organised a grand durbar to thank me for my effort in the fight against galamsey and timber lumbering within the region during my tenure,” Mr. Ampofo asserted.

He further recounted that the destructive nature of lands and natural resources within the Region predates him but he made deliberate efforts to curb the situation through calling on all stake holders within the region for a dialogue and putting together pragmatic efforts in the fight against this canker.

In fact following his efforts, Mr. Ampofo recounted several threats from unknown persons against his life simply because of his decisive fight against galamsey within the region.

Mr. Ofosu Ampofo has called for a united effort in addressing the problem moving forward.