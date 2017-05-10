Happy FM set to audition ‘Agorohene’ contestants

The audition will take place at the Happy FM offices on May 10 <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=148854474326431"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/1494390416_530_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Happy FM, Ghana’s number one sports station, is set to audition contestants who signed up for the first ever sports reality show dubbed, ‘Agorohene’.

The audition will take place at the Happy FM Offices, Asylum Down tomorrow 10th May, 2017.

According to Kwesi Sarpong, Programmes Manager of Happy FM, “we want to groom talents in sports presenting and organizing this competition gives everyone an equal chance of being selected. We hope to identify great talents in tomorrow’s audition.’’

The search for Ghana’s sports presenter has begun and a strong team of judges have been assembled to identify who the ‘Agorohene’ is going to be.

Five lucky people will make it through the auditions after they undergo practical challenges in radio presenting from renowned sports presenters like PJ Mossey, Chaskele, among others.