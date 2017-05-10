Great Olympics sign former Medeama goalkeeper Michael Sai

Sports News of Wednesday, 10 May 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-05-10

Michael SaiMichael Sai

Great Olympics have completed the signing of goalkeeper Michael Sai, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

Sai joins as a free agent after leaving Medeama.

The former Berekum Chelsea glovesman will work under his former coach Tom Strand.

He is expected to provide competition for a starting berth.

The Wonder Club appear to be revived since the Swedish took over after they managed a deserved 2-0 win over Asante Kotoko last Saturday.

