Govt releases funds for feeding grants





Government has released an amount of GHc106, 697,628.80 for the payment of feeding grants in second cycle institutions across the country.

The release comes at a time when continuing students of these institutions in the Upper East region launched an appeal to government to settle their feeding grants arrears to enable them resume studies on May 4, 2017.

Various second cycle institutions in the region are expected to resume studies Thursday May 4, 2017, but were asked by their heads to stay home until their feeding grants are released.

In a swift response to the concerns of the students and their heads, the government through the Ministry of Finance made available the aforementioned amount to the Registrar of Scholarships for payment of the feeding grants.

The amount, a statement said “is in respect of the 3rd term feeding grant for 137,300 students for the 2015-2016 academic year, and also for 140,264 students for the first term of 2016/2017 academic year.”

“The Ministry is processing the remaining claims for the 2016/2017 academic year,” concluded the statement.