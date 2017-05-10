Government not benefiting from Actors – Asare Bediako

Entertainment of Wednesday, 10 May 2017

Kumasi based actor and movie director Kwadwo Asare Bediako has said Ghanaian movie stars do not contribute to the country’s development.

According to him, there is no system that allows actors to pay tax from the work they do yet film makers are mostly seen on the neck of government seeking for financial support to boost the industry.

The actor who is worried over the issue told sit in host Akwasi Nsiah on Kasapa Entertainment, on Kasapa 102.5fm that he will be pleased if government put in place system where all actors will be forced to pay tax for national development.

“How can government willingly help in promoting our movie industry when we the actors and actresses don’t pay tax to help in supporting the development of our country. Yet some of us complain when there is bad roads and issues with our electricity.

“I wish there will be a law that will state that before an actor or actress receives his or her pay, there will be some amount of money that will be deducted as tax or contribution to SSNIT so that it will serve as financial support in case they go on pension or when they need some health assistance. If this is not done, the government can choose whether or not to help in times of need,” he added.

Bediako further noted that for the Ghana Actors Guild to achieve it core welfare mandate, the group must have a good management.

“I hope the appointed leaders will reform our constitution so that the contribution to government will be implemented so that they will be recognised by the government in times of need because some of us are suffering.”

Actor Kwadwo Asare Bediako publicly stated his preference for Ex-president John Dramani Mahama in 2016 prior to the December 7 elections.