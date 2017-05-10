Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan vows to prove critics wrong

Sports News of Wednesday, 10 May 2017

Ghana and Al Ahli striker Asamoah Gyan says he’s been spurred on by the critics who claim he has passed his prime.

Gyan, 31, has come under criticism from a section of the club’s supporters in recent weeks in a a stop-start season due to injury setbacks.

The Ghana international has been far from best since joining the United Arab Emirates side on loan from Shanghai SIPG.

The former Sunderland arrowman has struggled to recapture the form he showed during four trophy-laden years at Al Ain.

He has netted just nine times in 22 appearances and completed only three times of 90 minutes.

But he says he will prove to the fans he remains as lethal as ever

“I’m here to prove to everybody I am still who I am,” Gyan said.

“The right moment will come. All I need is consistency. But for me, the fans, the people here have not treated me fairly, that is what I can say.

“Sometimes I feel disappointed, but I always say you can judge me when I’m playing every game. You cannot judge me when I have injury. They expect me to perform like I used to.”

Gyan was on target as Al Ahli beat Lokomotiv in the Asian Champions League on Tuesday, a match that secured top spot in Group A and a place in the knockout stages.