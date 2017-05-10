German second-tier side Union Berlin track Ghana defender Phil Ofosu-Ayeh

2017-05-10

Ghana defender Phil Ofosu-Ayeh is on the wishlist of German second-tier side Union Berlin, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

The 25-year-old, who plays for fellow Bundesliga II side Eintracht Braunschweig, is being targeted as a replacement for Benjamin Kessel.

Kessel is heading in the direction of Kaiserslautern, which has forced officials to hunt for a replacement.

GHANAsoccernet.com can reveal Union Berlin has made a concrete offer for the German-born Ghanaian defender.

Ayew is refusing to extend his contract with Braunschweig due to expire in the summer.

