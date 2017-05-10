Freemasons say they are worried about how Nollywood paint them black in movies

Entertainment of Wednesday, 10 May 2017

The GrandMaster for the Ghana Grand lodge, Nana Osae Nyangpong xi has lashed out at the Nigerian Movie industry (Nollywood) for the bad image the organization has in the outside world and especially in African countries.

According to him, the industry has succeeded in whitewashing the brains of people by telling stories about them that do not exist and things they dont practise as members of the Freemason.

“Nollywood has affected us a great deal and has created a public disaffection for us because of the kind if stories they do to portray what we do and don’t do as an association. The kind of stories told by Nollywood are just shocking and don’t represent what we are. “

He mentioned that unlike how the movies create the impression that Freemasons do not believe in God, people admitted as members are individuals who believe in the existence of God and will want to live a life of purity so that when death takes him, he will be able to account for his stewardship.

The Grandmaster in an interview with Kofi Adomsh of Adom TV noted that in most Nollywood movies telling the lodge stories, an impression is created that members of the lodge perform human sacrifices and member s are made to gulp blood down their throat the blood by mentioning that Freemasons do not make sacrifices neither do they suck blood.

The Grandmaster mentioned that contrary to claims that grandmasters have certain spiritual powers that makes them disappear and sometimes suspend in the air, the Grandmaster looking surprised said “even high jump i cant jump”.