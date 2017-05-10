Extending IMF deal: Ghana, IMF to decide next month

Business News of Wednesday, 10 May 2017

Source: citifmonline.com

2017-05-10

Ken Ofori Atta with Chief of the IMF Mission on the Article IV consultations, Analisa Fedelino <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=148854474326431"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/1494408116_867_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Government’s decision on a possible extension of the IMF deal is likely to be concluded next month.

This is the indication from the Chairman of Parliament’s Finance Committee, Dr. Mark Assibey Yeboah. His comments come at a time that discussions on a possible extension of the deal have been on top of the agenda between the government and the IMF.

“We engaged the Fund when we commenced discussions them in Washington during the spring meeting but we couldn’t reach an agreement so when they come in June then government will decide whether to end the program in April 2018 or extend to December of the same year,” “Government is not keen on extending the IMF agreement but officials from the Fund are coming in June for discussions on extension,” Dr. Assibey Yeboah told Citi Business News.

Even though some government officials have indicated of the likelihood of an extension, the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta at a press briefing maintained that the government is committed to ending the deal in April 2018.

Though the IMF has told Citi Business News of its readiness to discuss plans on the extension by the government, it is yet to comment on the conditions under a possible extension.

Speaking to the Head of Business Desk at Vivian Kai Lokko in Washington DC last month, the Assistant Director of the Fiscal Affairs Department of the IMF, Catherine Pattillo said despite the budget targeting moves to push debt levels down, more is needed to be done.

Meanwhile, Dr. Assibey Yeboah has since given an indication that the government is less likely to extend the deal. He argues that the agreement has tightened the government’s hands in terms of borrowing to meet potential increases in expenditure bearing in mind challenges with meeting projected revenue.

“We will only go into December if only they will give us more money…if you are under the Fund’s program, you are not able to borrow so the earlier you wean yourself off, the better,” he explained.

IMF predicts positive growth for Ghana

At the International Monetary Fund’s Article IV meetings in Accra in April, it projected a more promising economic prospect for Ghana’s economy for the rest of 2017.

According to the fund, the increased oil production, declining inflation, plus other economic indicators are expected to inch Ghana’s economy towards achieving an end of year growth target of about 6 percent.

“Economic prospects in 2017 are encouraging, inflation is declining and prospects are there for a significant increase in the foreign exchange position following significant foreign exchange inflows in recent weeks.

The authorities’ initiatives are promising,” the Chief for an IMF visiting team to Ghana, Analisa Fedelino said.

The IMF programme

Ghana in 2015 signed onto a 918 million dollar extended credit facility programme with the fund. Ghana has so far received a total of about US$464.6 million as disbursements from the IMF. The latest was on September 28, 2016.

The programme aims to restore debt sustainability and macroeconomic stability in the country to foster a return to high growth and job creation, while protecting social spending.

The deal which was not approved by Parliament has been heavily criticized by the new government, raising concerns that it will be reviewed under their tenure.

Calls for the renegotiation of the deal however have attracted mixed reactions from economists.