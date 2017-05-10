Elvis Manu sacked for neglecting his Dutch club to support old side Feyenoord

Sports News of Wednesday, 10 May 2017

Ghana and Brighton striker Elvis Manu has been sacked by Dutch side Go Ahead Eagles for neglecting his loan club to support his old side.

The 23-year-old signed for Brighton in 2015 from Feyenoord and was loaned to Go Ahead Eagles in the Eredivisie last January.

And he enraged club chiefs last Sunday after he showed his love for Feyenoord on social media before Eagles’ 4-0 defeat to Ajax, which confirmed their relegation.

The Dutch side accused him of “unprofessional conduct”.

He has also appeared just 14 times for the Seagulls and is not expected to be part of Chris Hughton’s squad in the Premier League next term.

An Eagles statement read: “Go Ahead Eagles say goodbye to Elvis Manu as from today.

“He stood accused of unprofessional conduct around the time of our match against Ajax.

“His two posts on social media that day led us to believe he was not fully focused on our crucial game.

“Club management saw the posts after the game, and Manu was told this morning [Monday] that his services are no longer required.

“We will now set our sights fully on Sunday’s match against Sparta Rotterdam, when we hope to end the season in worthy fashion.”

Manu came through Feyenoord’s academy and spent a decade with them before joining Brighton.

Feyenoord blew the chance to clinch their first Eredivisie title since 1999 when losing 3-0 to rivals Excelsior – sparking a riot in the streets of Rotterdam.

Ajax could pip them to the crown next weekend if they win at Willem II and Feyenoord slip up at home to Heracles.