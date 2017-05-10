DJ Switch to be moved from Dadieso to Accra?

Entertainment of Wednesday, 10 May 2017

Source: citifmonilne.com

2017-05-10

play videoDJ Switch <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=148854474364572"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/1494425036_450_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

After winning TV3’s ‘Talented Kidz’ contest last Sunday, one question that has been on the lips of most people is whether or not DJ Switch will relocate from Dadieso in the Western Region to Accra.

The 9 year old girl exhibited showmanship at this year’s ‘Talented Kidz’ with her wonder play of music on the turntables.

The question of her moving to Accra has been rife because it is believed that Accra is the hub of all major activities to Ghana and for one to find it easy to do showbiz, they need to live in the capital city.

Citifmonline.com’s interview with Prince Darkey, events manager of TV3, suggests that the organisers would wish DJ Switch, known in private life as Erica Tandoh, moves to Accra.

“A the moment, she will be coming around during the weekend for programmes until her school is changed to Accra,” Prince said.

However, in an exclusive interview with Mad. Liliian, the mother of the child, she said the parents were yet to decide on anything related to their child’s relocation to Accra.

“We just finished with the the programme. After the programme, we were all tired so we have been resting. We are yet to take any decision of a sort,” she told Citi Showbiz.

DJ Switch won with a cash prize of GHC 10,000 cash prize, GHC 6,000 educational fund, products and souvenirs from sponsors.

Harmonious duo, Naquel placed second, taking home GHC 8,000 cash prize, educational fund, products and souvenirs from sponsors with Christian Morgan taking the third position.

‘Talented Kidz’ is a TV3 event which started eight years ago. It has produced child stars like Awal, Cartun, Tutulapato, among others.

watch her performance after she won TV3’s ‘Talented Kidz’