Coach Steven Pollack handed Kotoko job





The management of Asante Kotoko have resolved to hand the position of head coach to Steve Pollack until the end of the 2016/17 Ghana Premier League.

Although contract papers are yet to be formally signed, Head of Legal Affairs, Lawyer Yaw Boafo confirmed this in a brief chat.

“The official signing of the coach would be done soon. Polack, who has been in Ghana this year at the instance of Berekum Chelsea, is expected to settle in Kumasi by the close of the week”.

Management would introduce him formally to the team before he finally starts work. Already, Polack has dropped hints of meeting both the backroom staff and the players. It’s unlikely he will be on the bench when Kotoko host Tema Youth on the final day of the league’s first round. He however would be the man in-charge when the second half of the season starts.

Kotoko’s fortunes have declined progressively and painfully too, since the departure of former coach, Zdravko Logarusic, who played 11 matches – won five, drew four and lost two before the club parted ways with him. The Porcupines have drawn three matches and lost four times since Zdravko’s exit.

Pollack’s job is clearly cut out for him. He would have to restore the waned confidence of the players, bring back enthusiasm in their organisation and play while winning and largely reviving Kotoko’s fortunes in the league. The coach would as well need the firm backing of Management and supporters, who must have the patience for good result.