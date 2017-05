play videoMaame Akua Kerah, 85 and her grandson Akwasi Boadi were trapped under the building



A building has collapsed on Maame Akua Kerah, 85 and her grandson Akwasi Boadi at Akyem Ofoase in the Akyemansa district of the Eastern Region.

The incident has shocked residents because according to them, there was no heavy downpour or strong wind which may have caused the incident.

The 85 year-old woman according to Teacher Ntow who reported the incident was pronounced dead on arrival at the St. John’s Clinic at Akyem Ofoase.