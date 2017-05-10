Bugri Naabu’s claim is ‘complete rubbish, bogus and fraudulent’ – Kweku Baako

General News of Wednesday, 10 May 2017

Seasoned journalist Kweku Baako Jnr. has asked the Police Service to investigate the allegations by the NPP Northern Regional Chairman, Bugri Naabu, against the Upper East Regional Minister.

Bugri Naabu has implicated the Hon. Rockson Bukari in the death of Adams Mahama and further accused the Gender Minister, Otiko Djaba, of complicitity in the scheme.

Addressing the issue on Peace FM’s ‘Kokrokoo’, Kweku Baako labeled Bugri Naabu’s claims as “nonsense” and “bogus”.

According to him, it is “bogus and fraudulent” and charged the security agencies to probe him further, stating emphatically that Bugri Naabu was making empty talks.

He stated that the conduct of the NPP Northern Regional Chairman is bringing the government into disrepute and it’s prudent for the party to sanction him.