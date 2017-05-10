Bugri Naabu vows to drag Otiko to NPP disciplinary committee

General News of Wednesday, 10 May 2017

Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Daniel Bugri Naabu says he will file an official complaint against Gender Minister, Otiko Djaba before the party’s disciplinary committee.

He said the committee is in the best position to determine if the Minister was right to hold what he described as a “secret meeting” in the Northern Region where he presides over as chairman of the party.

Speaking to JOYNEWS Wednesday, he denied attacking the Minister who also doubles as the party’s National Women’s Organiser.

There has been bad blood between the two, after Ms Djaba alleged that Mr Naabu had collected money, goats, cows and other things from people promising them jobs with the School Feeding programme.



She stated that “it is not the mandate of the Regional Chairman to decide who is a caterer [to the School Feeding programme].”

Her comments followed an altercation she had with Mr Naabu Friday in Tamale after she organised a meeting of women organisers of the party in the Northern region.

She dismissed claims by Mr Naabu that she should have consulted him before making appointments to the School Feeding programme in the Region.

“He was on the rampage that he was the one to appoint and he thought I was coming to Tamale to talk about school feeding,” she alleged.



Otiko Afisa Djaba stated she has the mandate to make appointments to the program and sees no reason why Bugri Naabu has described her meeting with the women organisers in the region as illegal.

The Gender Minister later asked Ghanaians for forgiveness after the war of words with Mr Naabu who has accused her of being complicit in the murder of the Upper East Regional Chairman of the party, Adams Mahama.



She told Gifty Andoh Appiah on ‘The Pulse’ on JOYNEWS channel on MultiTV Tuesday that she reacted to Mr Naabu’s comments because she felt disrespected.

“Because I am a woman he feels he can bully me…but I apologise to all Ghanaians for what happened,” she said.



However, the Regional Chairman told Joy News that the Gender Minister has created indiscipline in the Northern region saying “even the President who is an NPP man can’t come to the region and call a meeting without informing the regional executives.”

According to him, the right thing to do is to send a memo to the region they are to visit and furnish the regional executives with their program which will then be used to plan the meeting.

“But it was shocking for this secret meeting which is not the best because that can lead to so many things. You remember what happened in Upper East, it was the same secret meeting.

“I didn’t insult her…I only told her her action was wrong, is true and I still maintain it was wrong,” Mr Naabu said.



He said as a regional chairman, he is acting in the interest of all party members and whatever accusations the Gender Minister makes about him “is up to her, I won’t deny, and I won’t talk much.”

Meanwhile, the National Council of the New Patriotic Party is expected to hold an urgent meeting in a desperate bid to resolve the feud between the two.