Asante Kotoko’s Kwame Boateng a target for misfiring AshGold

Sports News of Wednesday, 10 May 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-05-10

Asante Kotoko’s forward Kwame Boateng could be playing for Ashanti Gold in the second half of the season after the Miners made inquiries about him.

According to a report by Kickgh.com the Obuasi based club are looking for goals and will do all in their power to secure the services of the former Great Olympics man.

Boateng himself has failed to sparkle since joining the Porcupine Warriors last season and will look for a new challenge.