Arrest JB’s wife over his murder – Family





The family of the late MP for Abuakwa North J.B Danquah Adu has called on the Police to arrest his widow over his death.

According to a member of the family, Solomon Nuwordu, the family believes Mrs. JB Danquah played a role in the gruesome killing of their kinsman.

He told the media the nightgown of the widow had some blood stains, while one of the washrooms was dissipated with blood when the family and the Police visited the scene after the heinous crime was committed last year.

The family has served notice it will resort to an international body such as the International Criminal Court in seeking justice due to delays in prosecuting the case by the Police and the attorney general.

Meanwhile, Daniel Asiedu, the suspected murderer of the late MP is standing trial for his involvement in the death of the legislator.

Background as per police charge sheet

On February 8, 2016, Daniel Asiedu and Bosso decided to embark on a robbery operation at Shiashie, a suburb of East Legon, where the MP resided.

Asiedu selected the MP’s house but Bosso disagreed and decided to abandon the robbery operation.

At about 11:40 p.m., the MP arrived home and went to bed in a room located on the first floor of his house.

Around 1 a.m. that same night, Asiedu, armed with a catapult, a cutter and a sharp knife, went to the legislator’s house. He entered the house by scaling the wall on the blind side of a security man who was fast asleep.

On entering the house, Asiedu climbed onto a porch on the top floor with a ladder and entered the MP’s bedroom through a window.

While Asiedu was searching the room, the MP woke up and held him. There ensued a struggle, during which Asiedu stabbed the MP in the right chest above the breast.

The legislator fell by his bed, bleeding profusely, after which Asiedu stabbed him several times on the right chest and neck.

On realising that the MP was dying, Asiedu left the room and took with him three iPhones belonging to the MP.

Meanwhile, the struggle between the MP and Asiedu drew the attention of the security man in the house, who alerted others in the neighbourhood.

Asiedu, however, jumped over the electric fencing on the walls of the house into an adjoining house and escaped.

He took the phones to a phone repairer to decode them, but the repairer saw bloodstains and the pictures of the MP on the phones and alerted the police.