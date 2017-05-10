Arrest JB’s wife over his murder – Family

Widow, Mrs Ivy Danquah-Adu <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=148854474326431"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/1494446766_141_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Some family members of the late J B Danquah-Adu are calling on the police to arrest his widow Mrs Ivy Danquah-Adu over the legislator’s murder.

A brother of the late MP told Adom FM on Wednesday, 10 May that the family suspects the widow had questions to answer in connection with the murder.

“I am emphasising that the wife (Ivy Danquah-Adu) should be arrested immediately…she would tell the actual truth behind the murder, the family knows that she knows something about the death…,” the brother said.

The Abuakwa North legislator was stabbed to death in his Shiashie residence on Tuesday, February 9.

Two suspects are currently standing trial for the murder.