Amewu’s directive pathetic, unfair – Students





Aggrieved students of the Ghana School of Surveying and Mapping (GSSM) have described as insensitive the closure of the school by the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, John Peter Amewu.

According to the students who spoke to Starr News on condition of anonymity, the Minister’s conduct was unwarranted owing to the fact that he failed to listen to their side of the story.

“It is very pathetic and unfair on the part of the Minister,” they said and that their careers are in “shambles” as a result.

Amewu Tuesday at a press conference announced the closure of the school following recent clashes there over land.

The students last week clashed with construction workers on a project said to be an office complex for the Lands Commission, alleging that the land was being developed into a shopping mall.

Infuriated over the development, the Lands and Natural Resources Minister ordered the immediate closure of the school and re-assignment of its staff, saying the student must “vacate the premises and the hostel facilities immediately.”

“I direct the management of the Lands Commission to ensure that the staff at the school should be re-assigned other duties that would effectively support the agenda to reduce the turnaround time in land title registration in the country,” he added.

He further observed that the project site had been handed over to the contractors and that “unauthorized persons are not to be permitted on the premises and the contractors to take full responsibility of the site.”