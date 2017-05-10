Amewu shuts down School of Mapping over clashes

General News of Wednesday, 10 May 2017

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, John Peter Amewu, has announced the closure of the Ghana School of Surveying and Mapping (GSSM).



This follows the recent clashes over land at the school.

Addressing a press conference in the wake of the mayhem Tuesday, Amewu also ordered the re-assignment of staff of the school.

Therefore, he stated the students are directed to “vacate the school premises and the hostel facilities with immediate effect.”



He added: “I direct the management of the Lands Commission to ensure that the staff at the school should be re-assigned other duties that would effectively support the agenda to reduce the turnaround time in land title registration in the country.”

The student last week clashed with construction workers on a project said to be an office complex for the Lands Commission. The students have vowed to stop the development, claiming the land is being developed into a shopping mall.

But owing to the development, Amewu stated that the project site had been handed over to the contractors and that “unauthorized persons are not to be permitted on the premises and the contractors to take full responsibility of the site.”