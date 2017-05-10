AMA pledges support for Akufo-Addo’s ‘make Accra the cleanest city’ vision

General News of Tuesday, 9 May 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-05-09

Mohammed Adjei Sowah, CEO, Accra Metropolitan Assembly <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=148854474326431"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/1494391135_775_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has pledged total commitment to ensuring that President Akufo-Addo’s vision to make Accra the cleanest city in the whole of Africa becomes a reality.

With their focus on waste management, beautification of the city and law enforcement, they indicated their preparedness to work alongside the Ministry of Sanitation, capable private sector sanitation enterprises and other partners to complement their efforts in pursuing this agenda.

A statement released by the Assembly Tuesday May 9 at a press conference stated that the President’s vision, though enormous is achievable, if there’s significant change in the attitudes of Ghanaians.



For them, commitment on the part of every individual is relevant as far as the realisation of this vision is concerned.

The AMA also pledged to be tough on excessive generation and indiscriminate disposal of all types of waste – solid, liquid, medical, hazardous, emissions as well as land, water and atmospheric pollution.

According to the statement, they remain devoted to stopping the disposal of dirty oil into the soil by automobile mechanics, incessant burning of e-waste on bare ground and disposal of untreated biomedical waste into the ground without treatment.

They however urged the President to remain firm on his decision and to set the tone in accordance to ensure the dream is realized.

President Akufo-Addo on the 23rd April, 2017 made a public declaration of the government’s vision to make Accra the cleanest, and by extension the most beautiful City of Africa.

Below is the full statement: