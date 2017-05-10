AMA declares war on ‘fly-dumpers’

General News of Tuesday, 9 May 2017

We are galvanising a very strong public objection against undignified waste disposal in the Accra metropolis, the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has noted, adding that, persons caught in ‘fly tipping’ or ‘fly-dumping’ of waste at unapproved sites will be prosecuted or fine with very large the amount.

Reiterating the President Nana Addo’s commitment to making Accra the cleanest city in Africa, the Assembly has issued 0202464444 or 0202464411 as WhatsApp hot numbers where individuals can report as well as send videos and pictures of people involved in fly-dumping.

AMA also endeared the general public to be watchdogs and ensure that undignified waste disposals are photographed and reported for immediate action.

Chief Executive Officer of AMA, Mohammed Adjei Sowah who addressed the press at the AMA head office in Accra added that persons operating waste sites without a permit will be punished law.

‘However, in view of the new vision, we have noted that some of our by-laws need revision to bring them in line. We have therefore initiated a holistic review of the by-laws. As part of this review penal, consequences for breaching laws of the city will be heightened. Offenders will no longer be handled with kids’ glove’ Mr. Sowah has asserted.

According to Mr. Sowah, the Assembly will commission a new transfer station at Achimota to provide an additional site for trucks and tricycles to dump in order to reduce the distance for carting waste to the final disposal site.