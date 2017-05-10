Akufo-Addo commissions Kumasi City Mall today





President Akufo-Addo will today, Wednesday May 10,2017 join the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu to commission the Kumasi City mall.

Addressing the media on the ceremony, the Marketing Manager of the mall John Bedu-Bonsu said the event is strictly by invitation since the mall will still be operational during the commissioning.

“Yes, Kumasi City Mall will be extra colorful and officious tomorrow from 9:00am till mid-day, but our shops will still be open to the public and shoppers and revelers can transact their business as usual, although we do not expect any intrusion into the launch ceremony”.

Kumasi City Mall, the first world-class Shopping Centre in the Ashanti Region opened on April 20,2017 to a tumultuous reception by the people of the Kumasi Metropolis and Ghanaians of all walks of life.

The $95 million project which covers 15.4 acres of land has 74 different shops, providing goods and/or services in groceries, electronics, entertainment, fashion, lifestyle and more.

The Mall is owned by Delico Property Limited, owners of the Achimota Retail Centre in Accra. Broll Ghana Limited and AttAfrica Assert are the property and assert managers respectively.