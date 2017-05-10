Akosua Hanson featured on new season of #Jillofalltrades

Entertainment of Wednesday, 10 May 2017

Source: enterghana.com

2017-05-10

play videoAkosua Hanson <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=148854474364572"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/1494451135_281_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Media Personality Akosua Hanson is featured on the first episode of the new season of Jill of All Trades, a documentary/interview series to celebrate young generational women making changes.

It delves into the lives of young women, to find out how they are living their truth and their everyday challenges, in hopes that it serves as inspiration to others.

“Every year, there are scores of people and organizations that set up events and programs to celebrate women, and rightly so, because women are the gift that keep giving. But more often than not, the only women that are mainly seen being celebrated are women from the older generation. Nobody is telling the stories of younger women; nobody is showing how these women rose steadily from their teens, through to their twenties and thirties to get to where there are now,” explains Ama Diaka, founder of the initiative.

“It is for this purpose that Jill of all trades was created to recognize and celebrate the young women who are making a conscientious effort to be the change they wish to see.”

Hanson is also a writer, actress and an activist who believes in the power of art and artistic expression in changing the world.

Follow Jill Of All Trades to discover young women who are making great effort in their communities, support and be inspired.

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCf-qEkH5mCAvQAkqP-orlBQ?nohtml5=False

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Jill-Of-All-Trades-1551115615200792/

Twitter: @joat_africa

Instagram: @joat_africa

#JillOfAllTrades

Watch Akosua Hanson below.