Addo-Kufuor Committee strategises for NPP 2020

General News of Wednesday, 10 May 2017
Source: classfmonline.com
2017-05-10
Former Defence Minister Dr Kwame Addo-Kufuor has been appointed to chair a 10-member committee of the governing New Patriotic Party with a mandate to review the party’s performance in the 2016 general elections and also provide a strategy for the party to maintain power in 2020.
The NPP and its flag bearer Nana Akufo-Addo beat the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its flag bearer, President John Mahama, in the 2016 polls.
Nana Akufo-Addo polled 53.85% of the total valid votes cast to beat Mr Mahama who managed 44.40%
The NDC has put together a 13-member committee led by Prof Kwesi Botchwey to review its performance and plan for 2020.
The NPP is following suit. At a news conference in Accra on Wednesday, 10 May, Acting General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu said: “The Addo-Kufuor Committee is a 10-Member Committee consisting of men and women who are true party members of credibility.”
Mr Boadu said the Addo-Kufuor committee is to “produce a clear, concise, but detailed report to form basis for the party’s campaign to win 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections, i.e. a strategy for 2020 elections; and, to provide objective review of the current state of the party”.
The Committee has six weeks to submit its report.