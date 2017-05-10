Addo-Kufuor Committee strategises for NPP 2020

General News of Wednesday, 10 May 2017

Source: classfmonline.com

2017-05-10

play videoMembers of the committee taking their vows. <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=148854474326431"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/1494442075_503_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Former Defence Minister Dr Kwame Addo-Kufuor has been appointed to chair a 10-member committee of the governing New Patriotic Party with a mandate to review the party’s performance in the 2016 general elections and also provide a strategy for the party to maintain power in 2020.

The NPP and its flag bearer Nana Akufo-Addo beat the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its flag bearer, President John Mahama, in the 2016 polls.

Nana Akufo-Addo polled 53.85% of the total valid votes cast to beat Mr Mahama who managed 44.40%

The NDC has put together a 13-member committee led by Prof Kwesi Botchwey to review its performance and plan for 2020.

The NPP is following suit. At a news conference in Accra on Wednesday, 10 May, Acting General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu said: “The Addo-Kufuor Committee is a 10-Member Committee consisting of men and women who are true party members of credibility.”

Mr Boadu said the Addo-Kufuor committee is to “produce a clear, concise, but detailed report to form basis for the party’s campaign to win 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections, i.e. a strategy for 2020 elections; and, to provide objective review of the current state of the party”.

The Committee has six weeks to submit its report.