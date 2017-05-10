Abdul Majeed Waris set to leave French side Lorient

Sports News of Wednesday, 10 May 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-05-10

Ghana striker Abdul Majeed Waris is set to leave French outfit Lorient in the summer.

The 25-year-old joined the relegation-threatened side from Turkish outfit Trabzonspor in 2015.

The Ghana international has impressed heavily this season where he has netted 9 times.

But fresh reports from France say the former BK Hacken attacker will not extend his contract when it expires in the summer.

It’s unclear the next destination for the African but he will not be short of offers.

