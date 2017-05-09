Thank you for supporting Mavin records – Don Jazzy to fans

Entertainment of Monday, 8 May 2017

Michael Collins Ajereh better known as Don Jazzy has thanked fans for supporting Mavin Records through its five-year in operation.

Mavin Records over the years have recorded great songs with some popular artistes like Kerede Bello, Tiwa Savage and Reekado Banks among others.

The ace Nigerian record producer, singer and song writer took to his Instagram account to express his gratitude to fans for their immense support.

“Mavin is 5 today. We wanna say a big thank you to you all for the support and prayers through the years. You guys have been amazing and we appreciate from the bottom of our hearts. GOD bless us all” he said.