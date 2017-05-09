Tema residents besiege police station over deadly shooting

General News of Tuesday, 9 May 2017

Source: Myjoyonline.com

Some residents massing up at the Tema Newtown police station

There was a running battle between some residents of Tema and the police as the family of a man shot and killed by the police for an alleged attempted car theft demanded justice.

Patrick Adenyo, believed to be in his early 20s, was gunned down in the area last night by a patrol team of the Tema police after allegedly wrestling a gun from a police officer during an arrest.

PRO of Tema Police, DSP Joseph Benefo Darkwah told Joy News the deceased was shot by another police officer who sensed the arresting officers were in danger.

He explained the intention of the police officer was not to kill him.

Narrating the incident, DSP Benefo Darkwah said the police had information about a robbery operation in the area where a vehicle of a foreigner was being taken from him.

He said when the patrol team arrived at the scene, the deceased ran away, leaving his accomplice behind. One of the officers went after him and succeeded in overpowering him.

DSP Benefo Darkwah said the late Adenyo was arrested but in the process of being handcuffed, he snatched a gun from one of the officers.

But this account has been dismissed as cooked by the family members of the deceased who said their relative was a victim of the negligence of the police.

Uncle of the deceased, Samuel Attipoe told Joy News he received a text message about the death of his nephew at 12 a.m. from a friend and when he drove to the Main Harbour police station, he was told the late Adenyo attempted to steal someone’s car nd was shot.

He said he pointed out to the crime officer that his relative was not an armed robber. Weeping as he narrated the incident, the deceased’s uncle said he wants the Inspector General of Police (IGP), David Apeatu to go into the matter to unearth the truth.

‘He wasn’t an armed robber but even if you claim he was an armed robber you shouldn’t have killed him,’ a relative said.

The Monday incident has led to clashes between residents of Tema Newtown and the police. Residents massed up at the Newtown police station Tuesday to demand the prosecution of the police officer behind the incident.

The crowd grew violent and rowdy that it took a reinforcement team from Tema Regional Police Command and warning shots to disperse them.

In the process, a vehicle belonging to the Newtown police with registration number GP3842 was vandalised with its glasses completely shuttered.

A resident told Joy News all that they want the police to do is to serve justice to late Adenyo. “They shot him three times yesterday [Monday] but we won’t agree because the police are not gods.”

“We are all human beings and live under the same Constitution so they have to bring the police officer to face the law,” he added.