Stop lavish travels – Nunoo-Mensah tells government

Former Chief of Defence Staff Brigadier-General Joseph Nunoo-Mensah has said the Nana Akufo-Addo-led government should save money for the state by opting for economy class flights during trips outside the country.

“I will tell the president that all these ministers he appointed who have been travelling in business and first class, it is a waste; they should stop it,” he commented in an interview with Moro Awudu on Class FM’s Executive Breakfast Show Tuesday, May 9.

He was worried that Ghana was not as wealthy as foreign countries from which it receives aid, yet officials of the country spend more lavishly on flights compared to those states.

“We get money from foreign countries but see the cars they drive … and see the cars in our ministries here. God or Allah will not come and deliver us, we have to deliver ourselves.”