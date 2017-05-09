Settle on Zanetor as running mate — Nana Ampofo tells NDC

General News of Tuesday, 9 May 2017

2017-05-09

Even before the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) begins the process to contest the 2020 general election, a legal practitioner and former Member of the Council of State, Nana Adjei Ampofo, wants the party to settle on the Member of Parliament (MP) for Klottey-Korle, Dr Zanetor Rawlings, as the running mate to the party’s presidential candidate when the time comes.

According to him, the complexities of the political environment, going into the next election, left him in no doubt that Dr Rawlings would be the best person to partner the next presidential candidate of the party to wrest power from the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“So whoever leads the party into 2020 – whether former President Mahama or whoever – the choice of running mate should be Dr Zanetor Rawlings,” he said.

Speaking to the Daily Graphic at Goaso in the Brong Ahafo Region yesterday, Nana Ampofo, who is also a former Omanhene of the Goaso Traditional Area, explained that apart from being a highly qualified person for the running mate slot, Dr Rawlings would also fit perfectly as the “Rawlings factor” in the NDC.

Former President Rawlings has been critical of developments in the party of which he is the founder. In the run-up to the 2016 general election, he predicted doom for the party, accusing the leadership of deviating from the principles on which the NDC was formed.

The aftermath of the NDC’s defeat has not stopped Mr Rawlings from his criticisms.

However, Nana Ampofo, who was a two-time member of the Council of State in the Rawlings era, said: “The Rawlings issue will be solved once Dr Rawlings becomes the running mate.”

It would also give meaning to the political dynasty which Rawlings founded, he argued, adding that she might not have the charisma of her father but she is likeable.

Zanetor is qualified

Emphasising the qualities of Dr Rawlings, Nana Ampofo said the medical doctor and eldest daughter of the first President of the Fourth Republic had “all the qualities” to be a perfect partner to the next NDC presidential candidate and also a great Vice-President.

He further submitted that the time was up for a woman to be at the helm of affairs of the party and the nation.

Nana Ampofo, who said he remained a strong NDC member, called for unity in the party.