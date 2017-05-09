Princess Kakaiku releases debut album

Music of Monday, 8 May 2017

Source: Graphic.com.gh

2017-05-08

Princess Kakaiku <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=148854474364572"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/1494299640_642_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

As a little girl growing up at Tarkwa in the Western Region, Ernestina Micah loved to sing and often felt the urge to be heard and seen by everyone just like Kakaiku, the late great Highlife star who was her grandfather.

She is now known as Princess Kakaiku and after years of singing in churches and at crusade, grounds has released an eight-track debut album titled, Nyame Ne Me Fie Ti (God Is The Head of My Home). The songs were recorded at Ivy Stone Studio at Kokrobite, near Accra.

Rendered in Akan and English, all the tracks are in the Highlife vein except Cleanse Me which has a reggae feel. She attributes the Highlife influence to her grandfather and other family members also into music.

“Music runs in the family. We like many different forms but highlife stands out for us because we grew up listening to my grandfather and all the other giants of his era,” says Princess who worships with the Christian Divine Church at Tarkwa.

Her songs mainly praise and thank God for all the wonderful things He has done for her and mankind in general. The title track and others like Nyame Abodi, Me To Ndwom, Su Fre No and Nyame Nyinke all acknowledge the presence of the Almighty in her life the need for all to constantly lift Him high through praise and worship.

Instrumentalists on the album include Nii Sackey Jnr. on electric bass and guitar and Col. Faat who blows some splendid phrases on the saxophone on Jesus Is Coming. The dondo drum features on a number of the tracks and Princess says it is because she loves the sound of that drum.

She wrote and composed all the songs on the album. According to her, she is influenced by nearly everything around her and that reflects in the compositions.

“I simply sing about God and the things he has created. Sometimes, lyrics flash through my mind and I quickly write them down. Other times, melodies fill my head and I record them before they escape,” Princess said about how she comes by material for her songs.

She has just popped up as a recording artiste but Princess Kakaiku is confident the public will be hearing and seeing more of her from now on as she steadily brings out her well-conceived lyrics and melodies.