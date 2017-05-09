OHLGS organises retreat for directors

General News of Tuesday, 9 May 2017

A three-day retreat for directors of the Office of the Head of the Local Government Service (OHLGS) and Regional Coordinating Directors (RCDs) has been held in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital.

The retreat, which is organized annually by OHLGS, is a review mechanism of the Service to deliberate on issues of local governance and decentralisation, and review previous performances.

It was also held to share ideas, experiences and chart a new course for the advancement of the Service as a whole.

This year’s retreat gave the new Head of Service, Dr. Nana Ato Arthur the opportunity to officially familiarize himself with the RCDs and brief them on his vision for the Service.

Hajia Alima Mahama, the Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, commended the Service for instituting a Performance Management System (PMS) which enables managers and staff of the Service to plan towards the achievement of organizational goals for the Service.

She called on them to identify skill gaps and model capacity-building programmes to ensure the success of the Performance Management System.

Hajia Alima Mahama urged RCDs and Directors of OHLGS to give the Head of Service the support and cooperation for him succeed.

Osei Assibey Antwi, the Chief Executive of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), who spoke on behalf of the Ashanti Regional minister, urged RCDs to remain committed and help the government to implement its good policies.

He commended RCDs for their hard work and working under challenging conditions, and encouraged them to continue to motivate and inspire their subordinates to move along with the government in its quest to accelerate the pace of development in the country.

Dr. Nana Ato Arthur, the Head of Service, congratulated all RCDs and Directors of OHLGS, for their unflinching support in bringing LGS to its current state.