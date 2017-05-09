Nana Quame and friends tour Europe

Entertainment of Monday, 8 May 2017

Source: Graphic.com.gh

2017-05-08

Nana Quame

After dazzling Ghanaians with his Guy Guy single, highlife musician, Nana Quame, feels it is time his Ghanaian fans in Europe have a feel of him.

In this regard, Nana Quame will be touring some selected European countries in a concert dubbed, “Nana Quame and Friends Europe Tour”.

Other highlife musicians who will join Nana Quame for the tour which begins on June 17 in Spain include KK Fosu, Kofi Nti, Kin Freenzee among others.

Other places he will make stops include Germany, Italy, Holland, Switzerland, Austria, Czech Republic, Denmark and Belgium.

Speaking in an interview with Showbiz, Nana Quame said the tour is necessary at this time due to the pressure from his fans outside Ghana.

“I get messages on Facebook about how Guy Guy is doing in Europe and how my fans outside want me there to entertain them,” he said.

Known for songs like Asew Konofo, Atia Donko, Julie, Odo Shock, Soja and Koye Meho Adee, Nana Quame said he is more than prepared for his fans. “I am rehearsing with some of the best bands to make the concerts an awesome”, he said.