My best show ever was when I performed to audience of 4 – Bisa Kdei

Highlife artiste Ronald Kwaku Dei Appiah better known by his stage name Bisa Kdei has said one show that he has fond memories about is when he mounted a stage to entertain four (4) audience.

“The smallest crowd I had ever performed for was only 4 people and it was the best show ever since it was very intimate seeing the faces of the crowd,” Bisa said.

In an interview with Vibes in 5, Bisa Kdei advised artistes to give off their best regardless of the number of audience the musician is performing to.

According to the award winning highlife artist, though it is sometimes heartbreaking yet one is supposed to do what is expected of him or her on stage.

Talking about his stage performance, Bisa said negative remarks by individuals about his shows on stage are to denigrate his music career, adding that he isn’t distracted by such comments.

“Those comments are perception just to tarnish my reputation as a musician. Once you can’t please everyone, you have to do what is expected of you by the majority. If you say I’m a bad performer and I ask you to tell me why you say so but you are unable to tell me my flaws then it means you’re just trying to paint me black in the eyes of my fans,” Bisa said.

When asked how he has been able to deal with concerns about his poor stage performances, Bisa said “No matter how hard you try, you can’t change what people think about you, If they love you, they love you but if they don’t, you can’t forced them. All I can do is that I can pray for them to have a change of mindset and I’m not perturbed when people talk about me negatively since it puts me on check.”

Touching on his music career, he indicated that highlife music is important to him because it is music of Ghanaian origin and as an artiste one has to portray his country’s culture.

“Highlife music has been part of me and the journey so far has also been smooth for me,” Bisa Kdei noted.

Speaking about his emotional time on stage, Bisa said, “Performing in Liberia was one of my emotional moments where I felt so touched because when I was on stage singing the audience started chanting my name ‘Bisa’ ‘Bisa’ ‘Bisa’ and it nearly made me cry.”

Musically, Bisa Kdei has had successful collaborations with top musicians in Ghana, Africa and the World at large. Some of these Ghanaian musicians Bisa Kdei has worked with include Sarkodie, D-Black, Efya, Obrafour, Kwaw Kese, M.anifest, Stonebwoy, Medikal, Becca, E.L, R2Bees, Samini, Irene Logan, Kofi Nti, DeeVS, Keche, Lighter, Patoranking, Reekado Banks, Lola Rae, Tach-Noir, JRio and others.