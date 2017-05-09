M.anifest writes credit song for ‘groundbreaking’ Black historical fantasy film

Movies of Tuesday, 9 May 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-05-09

The black historical fantasy film stars Wendell Pierce and Olivia Washington. <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=148854474364572"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/1494370855_313_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Award winning Ghanaian rapper M.anifest has contributed a credits song for a groundbreaking Black historical fantasy short film, ‘Forever Tree’.

The film, starring Wendell Pierce and Olivia Washington premiered last week at the Bentonville Film Festival, an annual film festival helmed by Academy Award and Golden Globe-winning actress Geena Davis in Arkansas, USA.

His song on Forever Tree features American Singer/Songwriter Polly A with production contributions by now frequent collaborator Drvmroll.

Does the award-winning musician foresee a future in acting? Not so fast.

Forever Tree which started premiering in the Cinemas on Tuesday May 2 at the 21c hotel theater in Bentonville AR has been praised widely for its unique level of innovation in the combination of magic, imagination, drama and the weaving of historical figures.