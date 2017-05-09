Kwesi Botchwey Committee report not out – Asiedu Nketia

General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=148854474326431"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/1494373497_433_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

General Secretary of the Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has debunked media reports that the committee, chaired by Prof Kwesi Botchwey to investigate the cause of NDC’s 2016 election defeat has submitted their final report.

The 13-member committee was put together by the leadership of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to investigate and establish the cause of the party’s defeat in the December 7 general elections.

Reports in one of the national papers on Tuesday alleged that the Botchwey Committee have made a final analysis on the cause of the NDC’s defeat in the 2016 elections and tough conclusions were indicated about former president Mahama together with the number of pages of the respective report.

But speaking on Okay FM during an interview, General Mosquito, as he is known, urged the public to disregard such reports.

According to him, it is a deliberate but tricky move to possibly defame ex-president Mahama’s name.

He further disclosed that, the 13-member committee report was aimed at sourcing how to boost the party forward to attain victory in the 2020 December elections but not purported to blame members in the party for the defeat in the 2016 elections.

“They are all lies. What they are saying isn’t true. It’s not even part of the mandate. They forged the story. The Botchwey committee isn’t done. They are now finalizing things up. They haven’t started the report yet. So how can they know the number of pages? He queried.

He continued that, “I had a meeting with him yesterday. If anyone says the team is done, it’s false. Sometimes if you are afraid of someone you use some dubious and tricky ways to defame him [ex-president Mahama].

“The report isn’t even about blaming party members. It is about moving forward…” he noted.